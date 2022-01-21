Advertisement

Gas main line repair to cause lane closures on Harless avenue

The closure will begin Monday
lane closed
lane closed(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the city of Odessa, Atmos Energy will be working on a gas main line on Harless Ave, between 6th Street and 8th Street. 

There will be a North-Bound Right-Hand Lane Closure in place.  Cameron Elementary drive approaches will remain open for use.  The closure will begin on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, and remain in place until Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.  Expect delays at this location, including 8th Street traffic control already in place.

Map of the closure on Harless Ave.
Map of the closure on Harless Ave.(City of Odessa)

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Forsan ISD
Forsan ISD names lone finalist in Superintendent search
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Midland man indicted for possession of fentanyl and meth
Picture of David Ramirez
Brewster County Sheriff’s office makes arrest after high speed chase
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #18 Odessa College blows out South Plains