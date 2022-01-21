Gas main line repair to cause lane closures on Harless avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the city of Odessa, Atmos Energy will be working on a gas main line on Harless Ave, between 6th Street and 8th Street.

There will be a North-Bound Right-Hand Lane Closure in place. Cameron Elementary drive approaches will remain open for use. The closure will begin on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, and remain in place until Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Expect delays at this location, including 8th Street traffic control already in place.

Map of the closure on Harless Ave. (City of Odessa)

