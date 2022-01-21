Forsan ISD names lone finalist in Superintendent search

FORSAN, Texas (KOSA) -Forsan ISD announced its lone finalist for superintendent at its Jan. 20 Special Called Board of Trustees meeting.

The district has named Dane Richardson as the lone finalist on a unanimous (7-0) vote.

Board President Lewis Boeker spoke on the decision.

“With more than two decades of experience in education, Mr. Richardson brings a wide-range of experiences and has a proven record of success,” Boeker said. “Dane is very involved with his family, which is a core value for Forsan ISD. He is a motivator and wants to build relationships to foster trust with everyone he encounters. Dane understands that, with any transition, people will be a little anxious, as such he will immerse himself in the school and focus on building relationships to ease the transition. While academics and extracurricular activities are always top of mind, Dane understands that these two aspects of education work in harmony to support FISD in producing highly capable graduates. The board and I look forward to where Dane will lead us as we collectively strive for the next level of success for Forsan ISD.”

Dane has served at all levels during his career including, most recently, serving as the Director of Field Service for Region 16 Educational Service Center in Amarillo Texas. In this role, Richardson served district superintendents and district leaders across 60 school districts and more than 80,000 students in the areas of school board training, school business services support, and training and evaluation of administrators.

Prior to that, Dane served as superintendent of schools in White Deer ISD where he led the district to improvements in many areas but especially in the areas of finance, academics, and extracurricular programs. During his career, Richardson has also served as principal, coordinator, coach, and classroom teacher.

Dane Richardson spoke on being name lone finalist.

“I’m an educator who is passionate about serving students, staff, and the greater community,” Richardson said I am excited to become a part of the Forsan ISD community. I look forward to visiting and getting to know FISD’s students, staff, and community members. I would like to thank the Forsan ISD Board of Trustees for giving me this incredible opportunity. I’m excited and ready to get to work—Go Buffs!”

By state law, the district must wait 21 days before offering Richardson a contract.

