Brewster County Sheriff’s office makes arrest after high speed chase

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A high-speed chase in Brewster county Thursday night lead to the arrest of David Ramirez.

Deputies saw Ramirez driving at 120 miles and proceeded to go after him. Ramirez, slowed down briefly, near the intersection of Highway 118 and FM 170, to allow his 4 passengers, illegal aliens from Mexico, to try and escape on foot.

Ramirez then fled North, again reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Additional units responded from Alpine, and deployed stop sticks(tire deflation devices) near Elephant Mountain. The stop sticks were effective, and Ramirez was unable to continue much further. He left the roadway and struck a rock outcropping.

Ramirez then attempted to run from deputies and assist US Border Patrol Agents, before being physically restrained and taken into custody.

Ramirez faces multiple charges for smuggling of persons, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. The illegal aliens were referred to Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.

