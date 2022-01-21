Advertisement

Brewster County Sheriff’s office makes arrest after high speed chase

The passengers in the car were illegal aliens
Picture of David Ramirez
Picture of David Ramirez(Brewster County Sherriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A high-speed chase in Brewster county Thursday night lead to the arrest of David Ramirez.

Deputies saw Ramirez driving at 120 miles and proceeded to go after him. Ramirez, slowed down briefly, near the intersection of Highway 118 and FM 170, to allow his 4 passengers, illegal aliens from Mexico, to try and escape on foot.

Ramirez then fled North, again reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Additional units responded from Alpine, and deployed stop sticks(tire deflation devices) near Elephant Mountain. The stop sticks were effective, and Ramirez was unable to continue much further. He left the roadway and struck a rock outcropping.

Ramirez then attempted to run from deputies and assist US Border Patrol Agents, before being physically restrained and taken into custody.

Ramirez faces multiple charges for smuggling of persons, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. The illegal aliens were referred to Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Forsan ISD
Forsan ISD names lone finalist in Superintendent search
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Midland man indicted for possession of fentanyl and meth
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #18 Odessa College blows out South Plains
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College women can’t keep up with South Plains