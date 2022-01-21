Advertisement

BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College women can’t keep up with South Plains

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College women’s basketball team lost 95-57 against South Plains College on Thursday night inside the OC Sports Center.

The game was tied 18-18 at the end of the 1st quarter. South Plains is coached by longtime Wranglers head coach Ara Baten.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

