Salvation Army of Midland provides shelter for homeless amid freezing temperatures

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Salvation Army of Midland is opening up its doors Wednesday night for anyone who needs shelter from the freezing temperatures.

Whenever the temperature drops below 45 degrees, the Salvation Army provides shelter for anyone who needs it.

As it gets colder outside, finding a warm place to sleep becomes a matter of life or death.

When someone checks in for a cold night at the Salvation Army, they are given a bed, food, and other essentials.

The service is free and no id is required to stay for a cold night.

“It’s lifesaving. I, at one time, was homeless myself and I didn’t have the salvation army or anywhere else to stay. Nights like tonight… I’d look forward to being able to come in and get warm. It’s very important.”

During the winter storm last year, several places around the city opened up warming shelters because so many people were without power.

That’s not the case tonight, but the Salvation Army’s mission is to make sure everyone is taken care of.

“When it doesn’t get cold until most of us are in bed warm in our blankets, we forget that there is a real threat of people freezing to death out there. It’s nice for them to know that they can come on in. If we don’t have a bed, we’ll get you a cot. We’ll do what we need to do to get you warm and safe for the night and then hopefully we can take it from there.”

The shelter is open all night and will accept anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.