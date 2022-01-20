Record-breaking covid cases are not closing school doors in ECISD or MISD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In the latest coronavirus spike, more Ector County ISD students are testing positive for covid than at last school year’s peak.

Tuesday, the district had its single highest one-day count of 351 positive cases.

“In fact, it’s about 100 higher than the next highest number which was 247, which was the second-highest number that was a lot of cases for us in a single day,” said Superintendent Scott Muri.

The district says because of the coronavirus and lack of staffing, instead of canceling classes it had to consolidate classrooms to continue in-person learning.

So far, Muri does not anticipate closing or going virtual.

“Transitioning the entire school or district into virtual learning just a back out just isn’t something we feel is right for our kids today. We saw quite a few academic declines and part of our students and we know that the best place for kids to be is face-to-face in front of a teacher,”

Midland ISD covid numbers are in the hundreds too. According to its covid dashboard, there are 379 active cases in the district as of Wednesday.

While both Midland and Ector County plan to stay open, Marfa ISD will be closing its doors Thursday, Friday, and Monday because of the coronavirus.

