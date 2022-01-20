Advertisement

Miss Texas makes visit to Midland ISD Students

Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021(KLTV)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Some Midland ISD Students got the chance to meet a celebrity who is out spreading a good message on Wednesday.

Miss Texas 2021, Mallory Fuller was in town to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and education. Fuller is an author herself, her children’s book called Henry’s Happy Heart focuses on mental health in a kid-friendly way.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars
Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn under house arrest until trial
Water pressure is increasing below West Texans, and it's finding dangerous places to go.
WHAT LIES BENEATH: CBS7 to air special report on West Texas water quality

Latest News

Tuesday, the ECISD had its single highest one-day count of 351 positive cases.
Record-breaking covid cases are not closing school doors in ECISD or MISD
.
Midland Primary Care Pathway Program helps local become doctor
Mecklenburg County incorrectly told residents they tested positive for covid-19.
Odessa Covid-19 testing site at UTPB park closing due to weather
Logo de Marfa ISD
Marfa ISD Closing due to Covid cases