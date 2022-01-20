Miss Texas makes visit to Midland ISD Students

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Some Midland ISD Students got the chance to meet a celebrity who is out spreading a good message on Wednesday.

Miss Texas 2021, Mallory Fuller was in town to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and education. Fuller is an author herself, her children’s book called Henry’s Happy Heart focuses on mental health in a kid-friendly way.

