Advertisement

Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault

Aaron Shipman, former pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Odessa, has been arrested by the Odessa Police Department for Sexual Assault.
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Aaron Shipman Mugshot(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Aaron Shipman, was arrested by the Odessa Police Department for Sexual Abuse. Ector County Jail Records show he was booked today. He is being held on a $60,000 surety bond.

Shipman was the head pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Odessa. The church sent CBS7 this statement:

“As a ministry, we are deeply saddened and hurt to hear of the allegations brought against Aaron Shipman. Due to the nature of the allegations, we have terminated the position of Mr. Shipman at Bible Baptist Church effective immediately. He is banned indefinitely from the property and campuses of our church. We are, and will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities and any state officials. We are asking our staff and members not to discuss this matter further while it is pending before the courts.”

We are working to obtain an arrest affidavit, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jose Porras
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted
Water pressure is increasing below West Texans, and it's finding dangerous places to go.
WHAT LIES BENEATH: CBS7 to air special report on West Texas water quality
Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars

Latest News

Big Bend National Park
Big Bend reports record visitation for 2021
Bass Pro match brings total to nearly $50,000
Salvation Army of Midland provides shelter for homeless amid freezing temperatures
Salvation Army of Midland provides shelter for homeless amid freezing temperatures
Tuesday, the ECISD had its single highest one-day count of 351 positive cases.
Record-breaking covid cases are not closing school doors in ECISD or MISD