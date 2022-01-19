MPD investigates first homicide of 2022
A man is found dead at the Clusters Apartments
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening after a man was found dead between one of the buildings.
It happened just after 4:30pm.
Midland Police currently has one person detained but still is conducting interviews.
Crime investigators are currently on scene.
