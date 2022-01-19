Advertisement

MPD investigates first homicide of 2022

A man is found dead at the Clusters Apartments
Clusters Apartments
Clusters Apartments(CBS7 NEWS)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening after a man was found dead between one of the buildings.

It happened just after 4:30pm.

Midland Police currently has one person detained but still is conducting interviews.

Crime investigators are currently on scene.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

