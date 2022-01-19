Advertisement

Midland Primary Care Pathway Program helps local become doctor

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - A local man is on his way to becoming a doctor after facing some challenges, all due to a program called the Primary Care Pathway Program.

The Primary Care Pathway Program began in 2015 as a unique partnership between Midland College, Midland Memorial Hospital, the University of North Texas in Denton, and the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

The first medical students are now on rotation in Midland at Midland Memorial Hospital. One of them is Clarence Sparks, who graduated from Midland High School in 2001. He is now less than 18 months away from graduation and practicing in Midland. A native of Midland, he was forced to drop out of college and overcame Osgood-Schlatter disease, a condition that causes pain and swelling below the knee joint, to make his way to medical school a decade later.

Sparks said the program helps people not on the traditional path get into the medical field.

“It’s an oilfield area, right?,” Sparks said. “Everyone has lots of problems, everyone’s going straight into it, a lot of people who have issues compounded with manual labor as well as unique issues to an area where oil field is a big thing. I think having some experience with that and anticipating that in the population really helps.”

