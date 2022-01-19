Advertisement

UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Update: As of 12 p.m. our reporter on the scene confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted.

Midland High School is was on lockdown Wednesday morning as they investigated a tip regarding campus safety. This is according to an MISD spokesperson.

No other details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story as more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars
Clusters Apartments
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn under house arrest until trial
Water pressure is increasing below West Texans, and it's finding dangerous places to go.
WHAT LIES BENEATH: CBS7 to air special report on West Texas water quality

Latest News

Fatal crash
Fatal crash on I-20 leaves one dead
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa girls remain in playoff contention with win over Midland
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
Gardendale under a BOIL WATER NOTICE
Current students could soon be displaced in favor of students from YWLA.
Board of Trustees votes to move YWLA to Washington STEM Academy