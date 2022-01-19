UPDATE: Lockdown at Midland High School lifted

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Update: As of 12 p.m. our reporter on the scene confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted.

Midland High School is was on lockdown Wednesday morning as they investigated a tip regarding campus safety. This is according to an MISD spokesperson.

No other details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story as more information is provided.

