Gardendale under a BOIL WATER NOTICE
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Gardendale is under a BOIL WATER NOTICE after a main line ruptured around 9 o’clock tonight. If you’re in the Gardendale area you’ll need to boil ALL water before cooking, drinking, brushing your teeth, or washing your face.
We will update this story when the boil water notice ends.
