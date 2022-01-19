Fatal crash on I-20 leaves one dead
Another man is in serious conditions
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash on 1-20 has left a man dead and another in serious condition.
Raul Villanueva of Monahans was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-20 about 15 miles east of Monahans when he struck another vehicle.
Arnoldo Esquivel De la Rosa of Denton was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash.
Villanueva was taken to Medical Center hospital where he is in serious condition.
