Advertisement

Fatal crash on I-20 leaves one dead

Another man is in serious conditions
Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash on 1-20 has left a man dead and another in serious condition.

Raul Villanueva of Monahans was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-20 about 15 miles east of Monahans when he struck another vehicle.

Arnoldo Esquivel De la Rosa of Denton was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash.

Villanueva was taken to Medical Center hospital where he is in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars
Clusters Apartments
Update: Midland PD makes arrest in Tuesday night murder
Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn under house arrest until trial
Water pressure is increasing below West Texans, and it's finding dangerous places to go.
WHAT LIES BENEATH: CBS7 to air special report on West Texas water quality

Latest News

Midland High School placed on lockdown
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa girls remain in playoff contention with win over Midland
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
Gardendale under a BOIL WATER NOTICE
Current students could soon be displaced in favor of students from YWLA.
Board of Trustees votes to move YWLA to Washington STEM Academy