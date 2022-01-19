Fatal crash on I-20 leaves one dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash on 1-20 has left a man dead and another in serious condition.

Raul Villanueva of Monahans was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-20 about 15 miles east of Monahans when he struck another vehicle.

Arnoldo Esquivel De la Rosa of Denton was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash.

Villanueva was taken to Medical Center hospital where he is in serious condition.

