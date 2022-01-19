Board of Trustees votes to move YWLA to Washington STEM Academy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In a meeting tonight, the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 4-3 in favor of moving Young Women’s Leadership Academy to the Booker T. Washington Elementary STEM Academy.

The relocation of the YWLA has been a controversial question over the past year.

The transition is said to begin as soon as possible.

We will have more on this story, as our reporters gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.