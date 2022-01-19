Advertisement

Board of Trustees votes to move YWLA to Washington STEM Academy

MISD Board votes 4-3 in favor of moving Young Women’s Leadership Academy to the Booker T. Washington Elementary
Current students could soon be displaced in favor of students from YWLA.
Current students could soon be displaced in favor of students from YWLA.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In a meeting tonight, the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 4-3 in favor of moving Young Women’s Leadership Academy to the Booker T. Washington Elementary STEM Academy.

The relocation of the YWLA has been a controversial question over the past year.

The transition is said to begin as soon as possible.

We will have more on this story, as our reporters gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars
Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn under house arrest until trial
Water pressure is increasing below West Texans, and it's finding dangerous places to go.
WHAT LIES BENEATH: CBS7 to air special report on West Texas water quality
“Please don’t tell me it was a baby.” Business owner instrumental in arrest of Alexis Avila
“Please don’t tell me it was a baby.” Business owner instrumental in arrest of Alexis Avila

Latest News

BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa girls remain in playoff contention with win over Midland
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
Gardendale under a BOIL WATER NOTICE
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa boys outlast Midland in up-tempo game
Hospital Midland Memorial.
Midland Memorial Hospital reaches triple digital COVID capcity