Board of Trustees votes to move YWLA to Washington STEM Academy

MISD Board votes 4-3 in favor of moving Young Women’s Leadership Academy to the Booker T. Washington Elementary
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In a meeting tonight, the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 4-3 in favor of moving Young Women’s Leadership Academy to the Booker T. Washington Elementary STEM Academy.
The relocation of the YWLA has been a controversial question over the past year.
The transition is said to begin as soon as possible.
