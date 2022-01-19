Big Spring Police make arrests in shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On Jan. 8, 2022, at around 3:00 AM, Big Spring Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of North Birdwell about shots being fired at a vehicle.

When officers got there, officers spoke with multiple people who had been in a red Dodge Charger. The people told police they were being chased by a black Chevrolet Camaro and a small white passenger car. The people told officers that the only person in the Camaro was shooting at them.

As a result of the chase and the shots being fired, the driver of the Charger wrecked into a concrete pillar on the 500 block of North Birdwell. Officers found several shell casings in the area of the wrecked Dodge Charger. None of the people in the red Dodge Charger were hit with any bullets, though all sustained minor injuries from the crash and were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

This investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives followed leads given during the original investigation and found the fight started at FM 700 and South Gregg Street when the people in the small white passenger car broke the front windshield of the red Dodge Charger. The red Dodge Charger left the scene and was followed by the small white car. The black Camaro joined in following the red Dodge Charger and began firing at the red Dodge Charger at the intersection of the North Service Road IH-20 and Highway 350.

Both the black Camaro and small white passenger car continued to chase the red Dodge Charger eastbound on the North Service Road of Interstate -20 and into the 500 block of North Birdwell where the red Dodge Charger crashed into the concrete pillar. Additional shots were fired at the red Dodge Charger before both the black Camaro and white passenger car left the area.

The investigation found the people in the small white passenger car were Brittney Jo Hilger and Jennifer Yanez. The investigation also found the people in the black Camaro to be Antonio Pena. The investigation led to arrest warrants being issued for Hilger, Yanez, and Pena for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for each of the victims in the red Dodge Charger. Both Yanez and Hilger were arrested on Jan. 12, 2022. Pena was arrested on Jan. 16, 2022.

Brittney Hilger was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jennifer Yanez was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly Weapon, a parent contributing to non attendance warrant, a failure to appear warrant and a theft of property over $750.00 warrant. Antonio Pena was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was found in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest leading to a unlawfully carrying a weapon charges.

