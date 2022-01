MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This week the Midland Soup Kitchen is hosting a lunch and clothing giveaway for the Midland community.

Every day this week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Soup Kitchen Ministry tables of clothes will be given out for free.

There is also a Birthday party and holiday supplies to pick up.

