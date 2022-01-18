Advertisement

Reward Increased in 1977 Winkler County Cold Case

S.A. "Champ" Weaver
S.A. "Champ" Weaver(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information in the 1977 murder of 73-year-old S.A. “Champ” Weaver, the then Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

On Jan. 4, 1977, around 1 a.m., Weaver’s 1971 Monte Carlo was found on the north shoulder of Highway 302, four miles west of Kermit. The engine was running, and the headlights were on. Weaver had been robbed of cash and shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weaver was last seen earlier in the evening at the local lounge he owned, the Elbow Room. Weaver also owned a water works pumping station. At the time of his death, he was married with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation and are the primary investigative agency. Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

