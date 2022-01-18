Odessa community celebrates MLK Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In the streets of Odessa, several community members, city council leaders, and students paraded in unity to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A legacy that still lives on today.

“He was a very important black leader who was non-violent. He said that he didn’t want to fight violence with violence, that he wanted to fight violence with peaceful protest,” said Alayzia Wallace, an Odessa resident.

Rodney Hall, another Odessa resident added, “MLK was a big role model to all of us. He was big and the social change and equality.”

In honor of the great leader, the Black Cultural Council of Odessa held a King’s brunch at Woodson Center.

This year’s theme was “Act on the Dream.”

“We all are part of the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King. He’s leaving a legacy which we all are acting upon and by participating in these particular programs such as this brunch here, we talk about his legacy and how it affected us, impact us today from generation to generation.

Pastor Roy Colvin says acting on the dream includes paying attention to social issues, volunteering, and giving back to the community and the younger generations...

Something that’s already happening in Odessa.

Co-founder of One Objective, Jeff Waugh is working to provide young black men with emotional and educational support throughout their teenage years.

“We want to be a presence in these young men’s lives so that they can see that we’re not just an image, we’re human, and we’re out here wanting to be involved in their lives, said Waugh.

For volunteering opportunities with one objective, email them at:

