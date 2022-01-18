Advertisement

Midland County judge one of five appointed to Specialty Courts Advisory Council by Governor Greg Abbott

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Midland County Courthouse, Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Rainey to the Specialty Courts Advisory Council for terms set to expire February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2025, respectively.

The council looks at applications for grant funding for specialty courts from the Governor’s Office and makes funding recommendations to the criminal justice division regarding best practices.

“Thank you again for the continued opportunity to serve Midland County. As cheesy as it sounds, I truly love what I do and I’m grateful each day to come to work and help people,” said Judge Elizabeth Rainey.

Elizabeth Rainey of Midland is Presiding Judge of the Midland County Adult Felony Drug Court, Midland County DWI Com1, and the Midland County Transitional Treatment Court.

She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, Midland County Bar Association, and the Texas Bar College.

She is a Region 7 Director and Chair of the Education and Outreach Committee for the Texas Association of Specialty Courts and a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

Additionally, she is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Midland, a U5 Coach for the Midland Soccer Association, and a youth group volunteer for St. Luke’s Methodist Church. Rainey received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

