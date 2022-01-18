Midland celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club of Midland held their 8th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon Monday afternoon.

The luncheon kicked off a full day of events honoring the late Dr. King.

Community members and elected officials were invited to participate in a baking competition, youth activities with the Midland fire and sheriff’s department, and a silent auction.

“A stone of hope” was the theme of this year’s luncheon.

A reminder to everyone in attendance that Dr. King’s message carries hope for the future.

“Unity and equality are some of the things that Dr. King stood for. We can talk all day long but until we put it into action…how will it happen? When we say legacy, we’re going back. We aren’t just thinking about today. We’re thinking about what we can bring together”, said president of the Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club Shirley Howard.

At this event, Howard names one member of the club “sister of the year”.

In the spirit of unity, she decided to do things a little differently this year by awarding sister of the year to the entire club.

“It took all of us to make today happen, as well as any other day. When we get out into the community, it takes all of us to go out and provide the hand sanitizer, the essentials, and just to speak to someone to check on them,” said Howard.

Speakers at the luncheon came from different races and Howard says its important to include everyone in the celebration of Dr. King’s life so we can all keep working towards his dream.

“Quit looking at color because color doesn’t speak. It’s your voice, your attitude, all of that is what’s speaking. Therefore if we can come together on that and work on what we feel and what the Bible says then I think it will be better today.”

