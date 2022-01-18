How to determine which COVID test is right for you

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Jan. 19, you’ll be able to order COVID rapid tests for free through the government.

Americans can order four free test kits per month through covidtests.gov.

USPS will deliver these tests in about three to five days, but it will take seven to 12 days to ship. So, you’re looking at least a week and a half from order to taking the test.

That’s not a good option if you need a testing kit now.

If you think you have COVID-19 and want to get the fastest results, going to a testing site or your doctor or pharmacy continues to be the best option, ordering the COVID tests for later use.

“You still order it if you can,” said Dr. Setor Akati, owner of Doctors Pharmacy in Midland. “Order it as fast as you can. That way, you have it. Don’t wait until the very last second. Because if you wait until the last second, and it takes a long time to get the tests, it may be a little too late by that time.”

Dr. Akati says turnaround times for his pharmacy’s tests are around three days. That’s about the same time Community Wellness America says it takes to get results from one of their local testing sites.

As for how insurance is covering all of these tests? Dr. Akati says that’s still being worked out, but he expects a clearer picture of reimbursement and payment to come from the government soon.

