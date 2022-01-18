Fire in Midland County leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, January 17, 2022, The Midland County Fire Marshall’s Office responded to a structure fire in the 4100 block of SCR 1226.

Three people, one adult, and two children were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. One of the children died at the hospital.

The second juvenile and adult were transported out of the area to another hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. No other details are available at this time

