Safe Outdoor Dogs Act to become law Tuesday

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act becomes law on Tuesday, Jan.18.

The new law will further restrict pet owners from chaining their dogs. A previous law was on the books, but now the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act makes the punishment clearer.

If outdoor dogs are tethered alone in cold weather without proper food and water access, law enforcement will be able to take the dog away from the owner.

Keith Dial with Balance Dog Obedience Training, and Animal Legislation Advocate, said that this will allow law enforcement to act quickly if the animal is in a bad situation.

“If someone was reported they had 24 hours to correct the problem,” Dial said. “So very few people were prosecuted or taken from them if they were really abusive. So this legislation allows law enforcement to go into a situation and immediately remove the animal if it’s in dire straits. "

The pet owners will be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to 500 dollars.

You can connect with the Texas Humane Legislation Network here if you are interested in advocating for these animals.

