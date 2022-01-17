Pride Center West Texas is gearing up for Basin Pride 2022

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Volunteers for Basin Pride met at Tall City Brewery in Midland to brainstorm potential dates and activities for the festival.

Last year’s Basin Pride had a huge turnout and many events like Alice in Prideland, Basin Pride, and an interfaith service took place throughout the Permian Basin.

Reflecting on past events may make an impact on the overall vision of the event later this summer.

“In so many different areas we had multiple events that were well attended and the community seemed to be very supportive and so that’s why we have some of the things that we did from last year. We’re drawing on those resources as well as the input from new volunteers and what we’ve learned from the past,” said Pauline Williamson, secretary for Pride Center West Texas.

All hands are on deck to make sure this years’ pride festival is a success. Volunteering helps provide the chance to offer other members in the LGBTQI+ community a safe space to come together.

“I hope that Pride provides that space for new people to the area, like myself, or just sharing the message that everyone is welcomed and that everybody matters and is valued here,” said Kelsy Waggaman, a volunteer for Basin Pride.

Corporate sponsorships also play a role in supporting the production of the event.

“We are looking for corporate sponsors as a way to support the event and support the community. There are opportunities ranging from five hundred to eight thousand dollars and our corporate sponsors are really an important part of making sure that this event happens,” said Waggaman.

