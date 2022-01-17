Advertisement

Crash in Howard County leaves one dead

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Jan.12 east of Big Spring has left an Oklahoma man dead.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 63-year-old Teddy Hillis was driving east on Interstate 20 when another vehicle was stopped in the outside lane due to backed-up traffic from construction. Hillis failed to control his speed and hit the other vehicle from behind.

The other driver was not injured.

