Crash in Howard County leaves one dead

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Jan.12 east of Big Spring has left an Oklahoma man dead.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 63-year-old Teddy Hillis was driving east on Interstate 20 when another vehicle was stopped in the outside lane due to backed-up traffic from construction. Hillis failed to control his speed and hit the other vehicle from behind.

The other driver was not injured.

