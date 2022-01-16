Advertisement

West Texas Food Bank opens their XTO Energy Innovative Garden on the weekends

.
.(.)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank is holding its new event at the new XTO Energy Innovative Gardens Facility called ‘Saturdays in the Garden’ on the third Saturday of every month.

Visitors get the chance to take a self-guided tour of the two greenhouses and bio-domes.

The event is free to the public and there is staff available to answer any questions during your visit.

The Director of marketing and communications for the West Texas Food Bank tells us that this event gives everyone the chance to learn about just exactly where their food comes from.

“It’s really a fun, different place to go in Midland on a Saturday, you know, people complain that there’s not anything to do for kids or families, but that’s one of the reasons we wanted to bring something like this to the community so that people have the option of going out and really learning something different about how food gets to your table, where things come from, like this banana tree behind me that you wouldn’t really have the opportunity to see otherwise,” said Craig Stoker, the director of marketing and communications for the West Texas Food Bank.

The next Saturday in the garden will be held on February 19th from 10 am through 12 pm.

