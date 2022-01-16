Advertisement

One Objective is teaching ECISD students professional skills through proper dining etiquette

MCM Elegante Hotel Odessa
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One Objective held their first ‘Young Men’s Etiquette Lunch’ at the MCM Elegante Hotel.

The purpose of the event is to teach junior high and high school students lunch and dinner professionalism and networking skills through proper dining etiquette.

Approximately 50 ECISD students were invited and the event featured panels from former NFL players like Roy Williams and Bradley Vasquez.

One of the board members of the non-profit tells CBS7 that their goal is to set these young men up for success before heading out into the workforce.

“The goal of our organization is to help develop young men socially, mentally, and educationally. This is one program that we’re doing to help develop the social skills of young men, to teach them social skills from etiquette, introducing themselves, networking skills, all those things that they would need as they matriculate and as they grow into productive young citizens and young men in the community,” said Gaven Norris, a board member of One Objective.

For more information on One Objective call 432-279-0858 or email gdnoirrislaw@gmail.com.

