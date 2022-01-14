Advertisement

UTPB to host traveling Smithsonian exhibit

Picture from the water/ways exhibit
Picture from the water/ways exhibit(UTPB)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -UTPB is getting ready to host a special traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian.

“Water/ways” is an exhibit that gives a look at water and how its uses affect science, faith, existence, and culture.

Professors at UTPB are using the exhibit as a part of their curriculum for biology and chemistry lesson. The art department hopes the exhibit sparks a community discussion about water sources and their uses here in west Texas.

The exhibit is open during UTPB hours and will be here until March 1.

UTPB is also planning two art shows set for January featuring water. One will be at the Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery and one will be at the Elle Noel Art Museum starting January 27th.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn under house arrest until trial

Latest News

Mugshot of Courtney Rice
Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College rolls over Midland College for sixth win in a row
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College outlasts upset-minded Odessa College
Mary Kate Hamilton on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
Mary Kate Hamilton on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace