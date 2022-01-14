UTPB to host traveling Smithsonian exhibit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -UTPB is getting ready to host a special traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian.

“Water/ways” is an exhibit that gives a look at water and how its uses affect science, faith, existence, and culture.

Professors at UTPB are using the exhibit as a part of their curriculum for biology and chemistry lesson. The art department hopes the exhibit sparks a community discussion about water sources and their uses here in west Texas.

The exhibit is open during UTPB hours and will be here until March 1.

UTPB is also planning two art shows set for January featuring water. One will be at the Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery and one will be at the Elle Noel Art Museum starting January 27th.

