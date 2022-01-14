New Army recruiting bonus

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. Army is now offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to some new recruits. This is the largest enlistment bonus the U.S. Army has offered for some new recruits who commit to six years of service. Staff Sergeant James Moreno of the U.S. Army Recruiting Office Midland said there are a few factors, in addition to the pandemic, that are making it difficult to find new army recruits.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is that roughly 24 percent of individuals are qualified to join the military through our initial entry standards, this could range from anything between medical history and law violations,” said SSG Moreno.

SSG Moreno said the army also competes with private sectors for potential recruits. He said the careers the army offers have civilian counterparts that may be more lucrative compared to theirs. This higher enlistment bonus helps the army be more competitive.

“I believe this is going to have a positive impact. I think it just shows how competitive a career with the US Army can be compared to its civilian counterpart,” said SSG Moreno.

The previous enlistment bonus maximum was $40,000 for six years of service. SSG Moreno said this new enlistment bonus is offered to qualified individuals who meet the standards of military enlistment. The bonus amount also varies for the amount of years one decides to choose.

“It’s not necessarily six years. You can choose two, four, five or six and still receive a bonus,” said SSG Moreno.

SSG Moreno said there are some conditions to the bonus.

“It is not available for every single job that the army offers. Again, I mentioned those training seats, it is what the army deems is a critical skill that the army needs at the time,” said SSG Moreno.

For more information you can call the U.S. Army Recruiting Office Midland at (432) 694-5426 or the U.S. Army Recruiting Office Odessa at (432) 368-0155.

