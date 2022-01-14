Advertisement

MISD received $134.9 million from oil and gas taxes in 2021

Among all the school districts in Texas, Midland ISD received the most money from oil and mineral taxes…134.9 million dollars to be exact.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a report from the Texas Oil and Gas Association, oil and gas companies paid 15.8 billion in state and local taxes in 2021.

That money goes to schools, infrastructure, and essential services.

The money MISD received comes from property taxes of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin and is paid directly to the school.

Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil and Gas Association says the numbers from 2021 indicate the industry is trending upwards.

“The health of our industry is rebounding. The health of our state is actually rebounding. In fact what this report says if you care about education in Texas, you’ll love the oil and natural gas industry because this industry is contributing at such a high and important level,” said Staples.

Although this money is paid directly to the school, some of it is given back to the state and allocated to poorer school districts through recapturing.

“Now the bad thing is because of robin hood, some of that money gets sent back to the state and that’s the way that system works. The severance taxes are collected by the comptroller. The legislature then re-allocates that to our school districts through the public education finance formulas,” said Staples

Midland ISD wasn’t the only school district that received money.

Out of the ten school districts receiving money from oil and gas taxes, seven Permian Basin schools made the list.

“If you live in the Permian Basin, my advice to you is get on the phone and call your neighbors and your friends and your relatives that don’t live in the Permian Basin and tell them they need to say thank you to you. Because when the oil and gas industry is doing well it benefits all Texans. That’s how important this industry is to the Lone Star state,” said Staples.

As for the future of oil and gas this year…Staples says he’s hopeful that 2022 will bring steady growth for the industry.

