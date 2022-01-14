Midland PD sees rise in accident fatalities, drop in violent crimes for 2021

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -While overall violent crimes have dived in 2021, there are still some troubling trends the Midland Police Department says its working on to improve.

Police Chief Seth Herman says in 2021 the number of accident fatalities more than double.

“We went from 11 in 2020 to 23 in 2021,” said Herman. Seven of those fatalities were pedestrian-related.

Another troubling trend, Midland PD saw a rise was youth gun violence. The police department arrested 23% more juveniles in 2021.

“There’s a continuing trend, and it’s not just in Midland but we see it throughout the state as well throughout the United States where our aggravated offenders that are using firearms in commission of their offenses are becoming younger and younger,” said Herman.

In 2021, Chief Herman says arrests went up by 54%, that’s because police have taken a proactive approach to reducing violent crimes by conducting proactive patrols.

“Those individuals who we are arresting for this criminal behavior and who are incarcerated, as one would expect would be unable to conduct further criminal activity at least while they’re incarcerated, that obviously reduces the crime rate,” said Herman.

According to Chief Herman, 2021 crimes such as sexual offenses, homicides, and motor vehicle thefts have overall decreased by around 20% compared to 2020.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.