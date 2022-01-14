Advertisement

Midland PD sees rise in accident fatalities, drop in violent crimes for 2021

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -While overall violent crimes have dived in 2021, there are still some troubling trends the Midland Police Department says its working on to improve.

Police Chief Seth Herman says in 2021 the number of accident fatalities more than double.

“We went from 11 in 2020 to 23 in 2021,” said Herman. Seven of those fatalities were pedestrian-related.

Another troubling trend, Midland PD saw a rise was youth gun violence. The police department arrested 23% more juveniles in 2021.

“There’s a continuing trend, and it’s not just in Midland but we see it throughout the state as well throughout the United States where our aggravated offenders that are using firearms in commission of their offenses are becoming younger and younger,” said Herman.

In 2021, Chief Herman says arrests went up by 54%, that’s because police have taken a proactive approach to reducing violent crimes by conducting proactive patrols.

“Those individuals who we are arresting for this criminal behavior and who are incarcerated, as one would expect would be unable to conduct further criminal activity at least while they’re incarcerated, that obviously reduces the crime rate,” said Herman.

According to Chief Herman, 2021 crimes such as sexual offenses, homicides, and motor vehicle thefts have overall decreased by around 20% compared to 2020.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

Among all the school districts in Texas, Midland ISD received the most money from oil and...
MISD received $134.9 million from oil and gas taxes in 2021
Midland PD sees rise in accident fatalities, drop in violent crimes for 2021
Midland PD sees rise in accident fatalities, drop in violent crimes for 2021
People are testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously
People are testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously
lane closed
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple lanes closed on Midkiff road south of Wadley Avenue