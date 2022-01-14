Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College outlasts upset-minded Odessa College

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 67-61 on Thursday night at the OC Sports Center.

The Wranglers led 38-36 at halftime, but a strong 3rd quarter by the Lady Chaps proved to be the difference. This was Midland College’s fifth win in a row.

Watch the video above for highlights.

