Courtney Rice found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 Ector County murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector District Attorney’s Office, Courtney Rice has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 murder of Jose Hernandez.

Rice shot Hernandez while he slept. She was indicted on Aug. 19, 2019, for first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred in April of 2019. Deputies were called to 2100 block of Stoner Road for a report of a gunshot victim. That’s when deputies found Hernandez with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Neighbors told CBS7 at the time of the shooting that deputies have been called to the address several times.

Rice has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.