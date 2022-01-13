Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple lanes closed on Midkiff road south of Wadley Avenue

lane closed
lane closed(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A water main on Midkiff Road south of Wadley Avenue near the HEB has been hit causing multiple lane closures.

The City of Midland says a contractor working for a private utility company hit the main near the H-E-B. Multiple lanes southbound on Midkiff Road, including the intersection with Wadley Avenue to allow crews to make repairs.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but lane closures should be expected for the next week or so.

