Open roping at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the open team jackpot roping at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo. Tommy Zant is on the team roping committee and he said they have been doing this roping for about 27 years. There were around 105 teams in the open roping for this year’s Super Tuesday.

“It’s open roping, all the guys that go down the road make a living and they come here for this jackpot roping that we have,” Zant said.

They also had the Pro-Am roping that had around 70 teams competing.

“All the novice guys get a chance to rope with the guys that have been to the national finals that usually doesn’t happen very often but we have a pro-am so the novice guys get to rope with the pros so it’s a pretty good deal,” Zant said.

One Odessa College rodeo team member said she was excited to rope with the pros.

“I’ve roped with pros but not such big names as who is here right now so I think that’s going to be exciting is being able to talk to them like normal people,” said Kennady Myers.

Myers has been roping since she was three years old and she’s roped all over the country. She said the hardest part of roping is the mental game.

“Your mental mindset is a thing that can wear you down a lot. Roping the dummy, you can even ask a lot of pros, you can never miss a dummy but once you get into big competitions like this your mental game takes over, the nerves everything so the better mindset you have and knowing you know what to do you’ve done it a million times and sticking with that and if you have one bad run to be able to get over it because you know what to do your brain just gets in the way,” Myers said.

