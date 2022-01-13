Odessa PD sees drop in overall crime for 2021

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The last time the City of Odessa Police Department saw a drop in its index crimes which includes murders, rapes, and robberies was a decade ago.

It comes as a relief to the department to see crime decrease overall in just one year.

“The first time since 2011 we’re under 4000, so right now our index crimes show to be about 3500,” said City of Odessa Police Chief, Michael Gerke.

According to Chief Gerke, homicides went down from 13 in 2020 to 9 in 2021. Aggravated assaults declined 788 to 478 and thefts 2,122 down to 1,971. But the most dramatic decrease of the year was accident fatalities down from 31 in 2020 to 18 in 2021.

“So we really started policing to the data. What I mean by that is constantly looking at our crime stats, constantly looking at crime hotspots, constantly finding those prolific offenders in our community and we’re dealing with the crime hotspots and prolific offenders,” said Gerke.

Gerke says its plan of action through 2022 is to continue increasing safety, but he’s also calling on the community to be a part of the solution.

“We have to as a community make things, certain things unacceptable. One of those things is for our children and youth to be involved in crimes,” said Gerke.

OPD pledges to engage with youth in the community through its block parties, basketball tournaments, and other events.

Community residents can also help keep crime down by getting involved in the Neighborhood Watch Program or joining the department.

The Neighborhood Watch Program is held on the 4th Tuesday of each month at the Odessa Police Department.

