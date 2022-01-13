Advertisement

Odessa PD sees drop in overall crime for 2021

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The last time the City of Odessa Police Department saw a drop in its index crimes which includes murders, rapes, and robberies was a decade ago.

It comes as a relief to the department to see crime decrease overall in just one year.

“The first time since 2011 we’re under 4000, so right now our index crimes show to be about 3500,” said City of Odessa Police Chief, Michael Gerke.

According to Chief Gerke, homicides went down from 13 in 2020 to 9 in 2021. Aggravated assaults declined 788 to 478 and thefts 2,122 down to 1,971. But the most dramatic decrease of the year was accident fatalities down from 31 in 2020 to 18 in 2021.

“So we really started policing to the data. What I mean by that is constantly looking at our crime stats, constantly looking at crime hotspots, constantly finding those prolific offenders in our community and we’re dealing with the crime hotspots and prolific offenders,” said Gerke.

Gerke says its plan of action through 2022 is to continue increasing safety, but he’s also calling on the community to be a part of the solution.

“We have to as a community make things, certain things unacceptable. One of those things is for our children and youth to be involved in crimes,” said Gerke.

OPD pledges to engage with youth in the community through its block parties, basketball tournaments, and other events.

Community residents can also help keep crime down by getting involved in the Neighborhood Watch Program or joining the department.

The Neighborhood Watch Program is held on the 4th Tuesday of each month at the Odessa Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Traffic Advisory
Hotshot truck clipped by train in Midland County crash
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

Odessa PD sees drop in overall crime for 2021
Odessa PD sees drop in overall crime for 2021
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn under house arrest until trial
Ector County Courthouse. (Source:KWES.)
Covid-19 causing problems with juries in both Midland and Odessa
Map of the testing site
Covid-19 testing site opening in Odessa Thursday