Marfa ISD closed until Tuesday due to Covid concerns

School sign
School sign(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Marfa ISD is closing its schools through Monday due to Covid-19 infections

They made the announcement on their Facebook page.

On Monday, the district will offer Covid testing for students and staff from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the elementary school.

They will also be vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11 and giving out boosters for kids 12 and older next Thursday at the Marfa Shorthorn gym.

To register, contact the district nurse at 432-729-5500

