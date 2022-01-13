Marfa ISD closed until Tuesday due to Covid concerns

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Marfa ISD is closing its schools through Monday due to Covid-19 infections

They made the announcement on their Facebook page.

On Monday, the district will offer Covid testing for students and staff from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the elementary school.

They will also be vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11 and giving out boosters for kids 12 and older next Thursday at the Marfa Shorthorn gym.

To register, contact the district nurse at 432-729-5500

