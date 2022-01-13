Advertisement

Highlights from the City of Odessa Covid-19 press conference

COVID
COVID(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa held a press conference this afternoon to give an update on the city’s Covid-19 response.

One of the biggest takeaways came from ECISD’s Alicia Syverson who says that the district has had 850 positive cases in the past week. Chief Huber of the Odessa Incident Command says that 300 people were tested today.

Dr.Rohith Saravanan of Odessa Regional medical center says that if you feel any symptoms at all, even if you think it’s allergies, it’s probably Covid and to isolate. He also says that the big issue at their hospital is not the capacity isn’t the issue, it is the lack of workforce.

Russell Tippin of Medical Center Hospital says that people are testing negative the day after exposure, the testing positive at the 3-day mark. Tippin also said that patients are recovering quickly with the Omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adrian Chavira
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

lane closed
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple lanes closed on Midkiff road south of Wadley Avenue
Dr. Benton said both the flu and COVID-19 are going through the community in all age groups.
People are testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously
Nancy Grace and Mary Kate Hamilton
CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton joins Crime Stories with Nancy Grace to discuss case of Alexis Avila
Midland County Sheriff's Car
Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested by Midland County Sheriff’s Office