Highlights from the City of Odessa Covid-19 press conference

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa held a press conference this afternoon to give an update on the city’s Covid-19 response.

One of the biggest takeaways came from ECISD’s Alicia Syverson who says that the district has had 850 positive cases in the past week. Chief Huber of the Odessa Incident Command says that 300 people were tested today.

Dr.Rohith Saravanan of Odessa Regional medical center says that if you feel any symptoms at all, even if you think it’s allergies, it’s probably Covid and to isolate. He also says that the big issue at their hospital is not the capacity isn’t the issue, it is the lack of workforce.

Russell Tippin of Medical Center Hospital says that people are testing negative the day after exposure, the testing positive at the 3-day mark. Tippin also said that patients are recovering quickly with the Omicron variant.

