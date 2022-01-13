Advertisement

Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested by Midland County Sheriff’s Office

Midland County Sheriff's Car
Midland County Sheriff's Car(KOSA File)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -– On Jan. 13, 2022, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service received information that Manuel Adriano-Ruiz was wanted for a federal supervised release violation and a murder warrant issued in Mexico.

Adriano-Ruiz was believed to be in the Midland area.

On Jan. 13, 2022, Adriano-Ruiz was found in the 2400 block of West County Road 123 in Midland County.

Adriano-Ruiz was taken into custody without incident and placed in the U.S. Marshal’s federal holding.

