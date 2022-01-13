Colorado City ISD cancels classes until Tuesday due staffing shortages

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KOSA) - Colorado City ISD announced on their Facebook page they’ll be closing today, tomorrow and Monday because too many staff members are out sick.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Polk says they’ll be taking advantage of the closure to sanitize the schools.

The district, along with Days of Grace Chapel are teaming up to offer free lunches to students during these days.

