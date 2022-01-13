Advertisement

Colorado City ISD cancels classes until Tuesday due staffing shortages

(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KOSA) - Colorado City ISD announced on their Facebook page they’ll be closing today, tomorrow and Monday because too many staff members are out sick.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Polk says they’ll be taking advantage of the closure to sanitize the schools.

The district, along with Days of Grace Chapel are teaming up to offer free lunches to students during these days.

More information can be found on their Facebook page here.

