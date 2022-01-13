Advertisement

CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton joins Crime Stories with Nancy Grace to discuss case of Alexis Avila

Mary Kate Hamilton was asked to be a special guest on Nancy Grace’s crime radio show and podcast, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, for her expert reporting on the tragic case of Alexis Avila, the 18-year-old who threw her newborn baby in a dumpster.
Nancy Grace and Mary Kate Hamilton
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Kate Hamilton’s one-on-one interview with Joe Imbriale, the owner of the business whose security cameras captured Avila throwing her baby into the dumpster, that aired right here on CBS7 Tuesday night caught Nancy Grace’s eye, and she then invited Mary Kate to join the expert panel made up of lawyers and doctors.

Mary Kate was able to offer a unique perspective as an experienced journalist, and member of our community.

Through her engagement with our audience on social media, she was also able to bring up YOUR concerns.

Mary Kate’s reporting has helped bring national attention to a tragic story... one that made even Nancy emotional.

To listen to the episode in full: https://www.crimeonline.com/podcast/ and go to the first story “Mom Caught on Video Throwing Newborn in Dumpster, Freezing Temps”

