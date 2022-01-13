Abbott appoints Midland engineer to Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Abbott announced appointees for the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors Thursday and one of his choices has local ties. The board is in charge of issuing licenses to qualified engineers and land surveyors and regulates the practice of professional engineering and professional land surveying

Catherine H. Norwood, P.E. of Midland has been appointed as a board member. Norwood is a Senior Consulting Engineer with Hickman McClaine & Associates. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in both Texas and New Mexico. A member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, she has served on the national Member Benefits Committee and as chairman of the Permian Basin Reservoir Study Group.

She is a member of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers and has served as Chairman of the Midland Chapter. Additionally, she has also been inducted into the Texas Tech Petroleum Academy.

Norwood received a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University.

