“Please don’t tell me it was a baby.” Business owner instrumental in arrest of Alexis Avila

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When Joe Imbriale was contacted by the Hobbs Police Department about a crime at his business, he thought someone had broken in. What he found was much worse.

“There were cops everywhere, and I could see something was not right. I could see it in the faces of the cops. They were distraught,” Imbriale said.

The police department was looking for footage from Imbriale’s security cameras that faced the dumpster in his alley.

“I turned around and I go to the officer and I said, ‘what are we looking for? Help me out here.’ And she goes, ‘we’re looking for somebody that dropped a black trashbag in your dumpster.’ And I turned around and started to cry and said, ‘please don’t tell me it was a baby.’ She put her hand on my shoulder and said, ‘the baby’s still alive.’ And we all started to cry, because it was said out loud and it was gut-wrenching when she said that.”

Imbriale’s cameras caught everything, right down to the license plate number that led to the arrest of 18-year-old Alexis Avila.

“The police said, ‘had you not had that video we would have never had a case,’” Imbriale said. “They probably never would have known who did this. God had his hands in all this. Protecting the baby. And what was gut-wrenching was after we saw that, and having to watch five hours of people dumping trash on this baby.”

Imbriale has now started a GoFundMe account, to raise money for the baby who was left behind. He wants the child to know, people care.

“Just in my mind I can picture this. This baby is going to get older one day, and ask questions. And when that question is asked about who is my mom, what did she do, and someone is gonna have to tell this baby. How is that child going to take that? And I did this to let this child know that there are thousands of people out there that love you, and want to take care of you, and here it is.”

Imbriale plans to hire a lawyer to ensure that the money raised is only accessible to the baby affected. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-hobbs-baby-recover.

The City of Hobbs has also announced that they will accept donations to benefit the affected child at the New Mexico Children Youth & Families Department’s office at 907 West Calle Sur, Hobbs, New Mexico.

Monetary donations are not accepted, but donations of gift cards and new items such as toys, clothes, diapers, hygiene products, etc. will be received; donations of used items will not be accepted.

Additionally, they say donations of new items for children of all ages in the care of the NMCYFD are accepted each and every day, and these children are always in dire need of such items.

