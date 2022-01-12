First week of the new year, Midland sees the highest number of positive covid cases yet

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Midland Health Department, it saw 2,895 preliminary cases last week.

“Our preliminary cases have increased ninefold from this time last month, and we are almost three times higher than this time last year,” Health and Senior Services Manager, Whitney Craig.

Tuesday morning CEO of Midland Health Russell Meyers said this week the hospital is 50% positive for the virus.

The omicron variant is milder but still infects many West Texans at the same time.

“For about a year and a half, 719 positives in a week is far and away the highest number we’ve seen in a week. I can’t even find 500 in a week, so it ramping up it in the community and the workforce,” said Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO.

While the surge continues to rise around the community, Midland ISD says it is also feeling the effects in classrooms with over 140 staff members and 400 students quarantining due to the virus.

“There are no plans in MISD to go virtual. Virtual learning is an option only for the students who are quarantining or isolating at home or those who chose that option through Coleman online Academy,” MISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey.

The health department says Omicron accounts for 96% of positive cases in Texas and spreads faster than Delta.

But there are ways to slow down the new strain of the coronavirus by masking up, keeping your hands clean, and getting vaccinated.

