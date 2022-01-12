Advertisement

Covid-19 testing site opening in Odessa Thursday

The site will be located at UTPB
Map of the testing site
Map of the testing site(City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Odessa will have a partnership with DOCS Health to open a testing site in Odessa.

This will be the second COVID-19 testing site set up by the city with no out-of-pocket cost.

The first date of operation will be Thursday, January 13, 2022. Hours will be Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. -6 p.m. From January 13-16, the location will only have PCR tests available.

On Monday, January 17, the site will have both PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

It will be a drive-through testing location, no appointments are needed, however, online registration is available. Testing is subject to daily availability of material.

PCR test results are expected within 2-3 days in most cases and rapid test results will be a 15-20-minute wait at the site or you can receive your results via text message.

Registration can be done at DOCSHealthTesting.com or you can register by texting DOCSTX to 41411.

Health insurance information will be requested if available.

The testing site location will be at the UTPB community sports fields parking lot located at 191 and Loop 338. The entrance will be on the 191 access road (42nd street) and the exit will be on Loop 338. Please follow all staff member directions at the site for a safe and efficient process.

