Covid-19 causing problems with juries in both Midland and Odessa

Ector County Courthouse. (Source:KWES.)
Ector County Courthouse. (Source:KWES.)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland and Ector County Courts are experiencing decreases in people coming in for jury duty due to the rise in Covid cases.

Midland County Administrative Judge Jeff Robnett tells CBS7 they have seen a decrease from 80-90 percent to 54 percent as potential jurors claim Covid exemptions.

As many as 22 declared by telephone that they were positive for Covid-19 as of Jan.11.

