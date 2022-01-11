Advertisement

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has repeatedly said Fauci lies about the pandemic and in a hearing Tuesday also claimed that he tried to “take down” some scientists who disagreed with him.

Paul and other conservative critics have focused their ire at how the pandemic is being handled on Fauci, the National Institutes of Health infectious disease chief who also is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser. Fauci has needed increased security since 2020 because of threats and harassment against him and his family.

Tuesday, Fauci expressed frustration that this far into the pandemic the senator still “accuses me of things that are completely untrue” and “kindles the crazies out there.”

He pointed to the arrest last month of a California man who was stopped for speeding in Iowa and told a sheriff’s deputy he was on the way to the nation’s capital to kill a list of people in power -- including Fauci. Court documents show the man, Kuachua Brillion Xiong of Sacramento, had an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and body armor in the car.

Fauci said Paul’s website has a “fire Dr. Fauci” page and includes a call for political contributions ranging from $5 to $100.

He accused Paul of using the pandemic “for your political gain,” he said.

The feud overshadowed a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee designed to examine if policy changes are needed while the U.S. is battling the hugely contagious omicron variant.

Among the chief complaints of Republicans and Democrats alike is a continuing lack of tests to make it easier for people to tell if they have COVID-19 so they can stay home and not spread it.

“I just say to all of you right now, testing’s broken,” said an exasperated Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the committee’s ranking member.

Still, Burr and several other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle also thanked Fauci for his work to fight the pandemic.

But later in Tuesday’s hearing, Fauci lost his temper when Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, accused him of hiding financial disclosure forms required of public officials.

“You’re so misinformed that it’s extraordinary,” Fauci responded, saying those documents are publicly available upon request. As the exchange ended, Fauci could be heard muttering off-camera, “What a moron.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran
UPDATE: Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder booked in Midland County Jail
Traffic Advisory
Hotshot truck clipped by train in Midland County crash

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden: Pass Freedom to Vote Act 'now'
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden: Pass voting rights or get rid of filibuster
Shoppers walk past empty aisles of produce at a Safeway on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Traffic Advisory
Major wreck on I-20 and Grant