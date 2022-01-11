Advertisement

Penwell Nacero plant still on schedule

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENWELL, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been nearly 10 months since Nacero announced its intent to build a $7 billion facility in Penwell, and even though ground hasn’t broken, that doesn’t mean the work hasn’t started.

“We do think this is the next wave of the energy transition here in the U.S.,” said Nacero CEO and President Jay McKenna.

Nacero has spent much of the past ten months getting the proper paperwork ready. The most significant piece of that is the air permit, which the company received late last year.

“The big milestone we hit in the fourth quarter last year is we received our air permit both as a constructor and an operator from the state of Texas,” McKenna said. “That allows us to break ground, we’re thing in the first quarter this year.”

That puts the facility on schedule to partially open in 2025, a rolling opening that will encompass much of the second half of the decade.

The facility is garnering so much attention, not just because of its 7 billion dollar price tag, but because it’s the first carbon-capture plant of its kind in the entire country.

Mckenna says the plant, once fully operational, will serve up to 4 million drivers every day.

In the meantime, when construction does start, it’s expected to create over 3,000 construction jobs.

But Nacero is in no hurry and plans to ensure this new-age plant is done correctly.

“What we don’t want to do is jump prematurely,” McKenna said. “We want to make sure that we’re measured, that our cadence is appropriate for a project this size and with this much gravity.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran
UPDATE: Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder booked in Midland County Jail
Traffic Advisory
Hotshot truck clipped by train in Midland County crash

Latest News

NACERO PLANT
Salvation Army Family Store in Odessa
Pair of thieves caught on camera stealing from Salvation Army Family Store in Odessa
Pair of thieves caught on camera stealing from Salvation Army Family Store
Pair of thieves caught on camera stealing from Salvation Army Family Store
Medical Center Hospital has requested additional staff to help care for patients during this...
MCH requesting additional nurses from the state amid surge in positive COVID cases