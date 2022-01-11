Advertisement

Pair of thieves caught on camera stealing from Salvation Army Family Store in Odessa

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Police are looking for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera stealing a donated item from the Salvation Army Family Store parking lot in Odessa.

Unfortunately, Commanding Officer Luis Melendez says this is nothing new and has been an issue for the past six months.

Sunday around 1:30 P.M., someone in a red truck dropped a refrigerator off in the Salvation Army Family Store’s parking lot.

Not even hours later, a pair of thieves hop out of a blue SUV to check out the refrigerator and eventually hauls it away.

Melendez says issues like this have been taking money away from their business for months.

“Where it hurts us is the fact that the refrigerator was going to be cleaned, taken in and cleaned up and put for sale for good use. The income of our family store goes back to our programs,’ said Melendez.

The family store has added cameras and signs all around the building to hopefully prevent future incidents.

However, stealing isn’t the only problem. It’s illegal dumping too.

“Items that are dumped are like mattresses. We don’t sell mattresses so it becomes a cost of a lot of the larger furniture’s items that are really in bad condition and we have to pay,” said Melendez.

It costs nearly two grand a month for the Salvation Army to have its dumpsters emptied twice a month to clear out extra items that can’t be resold.

“For our employees it does it feel good to arrive in the morning and find garbage bags, bags that were donated all ripped up in items thrown all over the parking lot that could’ve been put to good use,” said Melendez.

The salvation army wants to remind the West Texas community to follow donation drop-off times so employees will be able to collect your donation and put it behind the fence to keep it safe.

Donation drop-off times are between 10-4 P.M. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran
UPDATE: Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder booked in Midland County Jail
Odessa man killed in December 19th crash near Fredericksburg, Texas

Latest News

Pair of thieves caught on camera stealing from Salvation Army Family Store
Pair of thieves caught on camera stealing from Salvation Army Family Store
Medical Center Hospital has requested additional staff to help care for patients during this...
MCH requesting additional nurses from the state amid surge in positive COVID cases
MCH requesting additional nurses from the state amid surge in positive COVID cases
.
South Dakota man dies in Midland County crash