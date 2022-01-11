Advertisement

Oklahoma woman dies in Midland County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WWNY)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A one-car accident on Saturday has left one woman dead and another in the hospital according to the Department of Public Safety.

Misty Wurtz was driving southbound on Farm to Market 1787 when she failed to control her speed entering a curve. The vehicle then veered off the roadway and rolled and Wurtz was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her passenger, Christina Price, is in stable condition at Midland Memorial Hospital according to the Department of Public Safety.

